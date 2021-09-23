Newsletter
The David by Palazzo Vecchio was covered in a black cloth to convey Florence’s pain at the situation in Kyiv.
Gucci is quietly expanding its empire in Florence with a small but opulent new cocktail bar, Gucci Giardino 25, in piazza della Signoria.
There’s a touch of the renegade in silversmith Gianfranco Pampaloni and, over time, he has channeled his sense of humour into unusual beauty.
David Bach interviews the president of Ruffino, Sandro Sartor, about reconciling identity and innovation in the wine world.
On March 2, the new Levi’s® Made & Crafted line was presented exclusively at the well-known Florentine store, Société Anonyme, at via Giovan Battista Niccolini 3/F. The Florentine went along ...
Tages for Foreigners brings together health care, psychology, social interventions and education, with the multidisciplinary team offering evidence-based interventions tailored to clients’ requests and needs.
For the first time, the three Pietàs by Michelangelo are on display together in the Tribune Room at the Opera del Duomo Museum.
"The Bronze Effigy of Michelangelo" exhibition at the Accademia in Florence opens today and runs until June 19.
Internationally acclaimed financial expert and ten times New York Times bestselling author David Bach interviews Florence-based entrepreneurs who are accomplishing inspiring things in pandemic times in this new video ...
At the Pitti Mosaici laboratory, in piazza Pitti, master craftsmen use a centuries-old process to create museum-quality artwork.
On the tip of borgo Santa Croce, a quiet street flanked by 16th-century buildings, several small openings are carved out of the meter-thick walls of the Palazzo Corsini-Antinori. Now owned ...
Are you a non-working non-EU citizen with adequate financial resources? The Elective residence visa may allow you to reside in Italy without working, benefitting from interesting tax advantages.
Florence has a long relationship with Kyiv, so it was no surprise that 5,000 or so people gathered in piazza Signoria on February 27.
Florence is filled with churches and religious centres to embrace all faiths. Here’s a round-up of English-speaking services. Agape Protestant United Church. Services at 4pm every 2nd and 4th Sunday ...
As an expat in Italy, there are many challenges to setting up your new life, whether it’s finally getting your permesso di soggiorno or finding a suitable home. Amongst these ...
The US Consul General, Ragini Gupta, has introduced a scheme to connect Florence’s finest American business minds with the city’s businesses.
Two marble works by a young Michelangelo have been restored and returned to public view at Casa Buonarroti thanks to the American non-profit association Friends of Florence.
The Sant’Ambrogio neighbourhood of Florence has lost its culinary soul with the death of Fabio Picchi, chef and owner of Cibrèo, aged 67.
The Oltrarno Gaze is a calendar of events this spring that forges a bridge between modern-day art and artisanship and the works of historic female artists, with a particular focus on the Oltrarno district.
The striking Cinema Paradiso at the 25Hours Hotel kicks off an exciting new film screening series with free entry for the first month.
Great opportunity to join a dynamic team in one of Florences busiest jeewllery stores. No experience required as in-store training is provided. Must be motivated, energetic, and hard working. Flexibility ...
Affordable 120 hr, self-paced, TEFL CERTIFICATE course for new and already practicing English language teachers. Full support and expert feedback w/personal tutor living in Italy. 5 modules, free 30-min Q&A ...
Busy Leather and Gold shop in the heart of Florence’s Piazza Santa Croce is looking for English speaking sales staff. Your aim will be to create personal connections with our visitors by providin...
cerco insegnante madrelingua inglese per corso online