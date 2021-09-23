LIGHT MODE
Standing side by side

The Florentine March 2022 - Issue 287

NEWS

David in mourning for Kyiv on Michelangelo’s birthday

The David by Palazzo Vecchio was covered in a black cloth to convey Florence’s pain at the situation in Kyiv.
ART + CULTURE

Pampaloni: silversmiths with a sense of humour

There’s a touch of the renegade in silversmith Gianfranco Pampaloni and, over time, he has channeled his sense of humour into unusual beauty.
FOOD + WINE

Gucci Giardino 25: it’s all about the cocktails

Gucci is quietly expanding its empire in Florence with a small but opulent new cocktail bar, Gucci Giardino 25, in piazza della Signoria.
NEWS

In pictures: Florence for Peace in Ukraine rally on Sunday, February 27

Approximately 5,000 people gathered in piazza della Signoria at 5pm on Sunday, February 27 to call for peace in Ukraine.
NEWS

Mediterranean Forum: The Florence Charter promotes education and dignity

More than 100 mayors and bishops from 20 Mediterranean countries gathered in Florence from February 25 to 27 at the Mediterranean Forum.

FOOD + WINE

Fabio Picchi, chef and owner of Cibrèo, dies aged 67

The Sant’Ambrogio neighbourhood recently lost its culinary soul with the death of Fabio Picchi, chef and owner of Cibrèo, aged 67.

NEWS

How to help Ukrainians in Florence and Tuscany

Over 11,000 Ukrainians live in Tuscany and 2,300 in the province of Florence, according to statistics website tuttitalia.it. Here's how you can help.
ART + CULTURE

The three pietàs by Michelangelo exhibited at the Opera del Duomo Museum

For the first time, the three Pietàs by Michelangelo are on display together in the Tribune Room at the Opera del Duomo Museum.
ART + CULTURE

A room with a blessing: looking ahead to the Raphael exhibition at the National Gallery, London

The National Gallery in London has assembled the most comprehensive exhibition on Raphael, which will open on April 9, 2022.

THINGS TO DO

Levi’s Made & Crafted

On March 2, the new Levi’s® Made & Crafted line was presented exclusively at the well-known Florentine store, Société Anonyme, at via Giovan Battista Niccolini 3/F. The Florentine went along ...

COMMUNITY

Tages for Foreigners: Mental health services in English

Tages for Foreigners brings together health care, psychology, social interventions and education, with the multidisciplinary team offering evidence-based interventions tailored to clients’ requests and needs.

THINGS TO DO

Issue 287 – Standing side by side

PDF subscription

Issue 286 – Fathoming Florence

Issue 285 – Think psychedelic

Royals in Florence

Issue 284 – Caring for Christmas

Paper subscription (digital included)

Issue 283 – Florencehenge

Job offered

ENGLISH SPEAKING SALES STAFF NEEDED

Great opportunity to join a dynamic team in one of Florences busiest jeewllery stores. No experience required as in-store training is provided. Must be motivated, energetic, and hard working. Flexibility ...

Personal + Group Classes

Get TEFL Certified Online with ICAL

Affordable 120 hr, self-paced, TEFL CERTIFICATE course for new and already practicing English language teachers.  Full support and expert feedback w/personal tutor living in Italy. 5 modules, free 30-min Q&A ...

Job offered

JOIN OUR SALES TEAM, WE ARE HIRING!

Busy Leather and Gold shop in the heart of Florence’s Piazza Santa Croce is looking for English speaking sales staff. Your aim will be to create personal connections with our visitors by providin...

Job offered

insegnante madrelingua inglese cercasi

cerco insegnante madrelingua inglese per corso online

